CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as demand optimism lifts oil prices
May 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, drawing support from a rise in crude oil prices as vaccine rollouts in the United States and parts of Europe raise summer demand hopes.
Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.27% to $65.94 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 gained 1.47% to $62.85 a barrel. O/R
June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.34% at 07:00 a.m. ET.
Canada's retail sales data for the month of March is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.65% higher at 19,542.95 on Thursday. .TO
Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 0.3% at 07:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis ,EScv1> were up 0.26%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 0.2%. .N
Canadian banks are expected to beat analysts' estimates for quarterly earnings as strength in capital markets and wealth management overrides sluggish non-mortgage loan growth, and as they release some reserves on relatively few loan losses, investors said.
Canadian house prices will rise sharply in 2021, supported by ultra-low interest rates and robust demand driven by massive fiscal support, according to a Reuters poll of analysts who however said risks were skewed to the downside.
Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO: Citigroup raises target price to C$1.20 from C$0.73
Computer Modelling Group CMG.TO: Acumen Capital cuts target price to C$6.75 from C$7.50
ATS Automation Tooling Systems ATA.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$44 from C$35.5
Gold futures GCc2: $1,879.5; -0.13% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $62.85; +1.47% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $65.94; +1.27% O/R
0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for May : Prior 63.5
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for May : Expected 60.2; Prior 60.5
0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for May : Expected 64.5; Prior 64.7
1000 Existing home sales for Apr : Expected 6.09 mln; Prior 6.01 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Apr : Expected 2.0%; Prior -3.7%
($1= C$1.20)
(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
