CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as crude rise outweighs bullion weakness

March 5 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as a rally in crude prices outweighed weakness in bullion and concerns over rising inflation and higher treasury yields.

Oil prices jumped more than 2%, hitting their highest in nearly 14 months after OPEC and its allies agreed not to increase supply in April.

Meanwhile, Gold declined to a near nine-month low and was set for a third straight weekly decline, as the dollar and bond yields rose after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks that the rise in yields were not "disorderly".

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.47% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's trade data for January is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.07% lower at 18,125.25 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.25% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.1%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Equinox Gold Corp EQX.TO: TD Securities cuts price target to C$20 from C$22

Granite REIT GRT_u.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$85 from C$83

Kinaxis Inc KXS.TO: CIBC cuts price target to C$200 from C$288

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1692.7; -0.47% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $65.47; +2.57% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $68.58; +2.76% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Feb: Expected 182,000; Prior 49,000

0830 Private payrolls for Feb: Expected 210,000; Prior 6,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Feb: Expected 18,000; Prior -10,000

0830 Government payrolls for Feb: Prior 43,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Feb: Expected 6.3%; Prior 6.3%

0830 Average earnings mm for Feb: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Average earnings yy for Feb: Expected 5.3%; Prior 5.4%

0830 Average workweek hours for Feb: Expected 34.9 hrs; Prior 35.0 hrs

0830 Labor force partic for Feb: Prior 61.4%

0830 U6 underemployment for Feb: Prior 11.1%

0830 International trade for Jan: Expected -$67.5 bln; Prior -$66.6 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Jan: Prior -83.74 bln

1500 Consumer credit for Jan: Expected 12.00 bln; Prior 9.73 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.