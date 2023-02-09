CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as commodity prices rise

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Toronto Stock Exchange futures jumped on Thursday as crude oil, copper and precious metal prices gained, while investors looked to key employment and wage inflation data due later in the week.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.6% at 6:47 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 0.2% on Wednesday following declines in technology and metal mining shares, with "dovish" minutes from the Bank of Canada's (BoC) January policy meeting keeping losses in check.

Investor focus will now be on Canada's employment and wage inflation data set for release on Friday, for clues on the BoC's rate-hike trajectory.

Crude and copper prices gained on optimism over recovering Chinese demand, while gold prices rose on the back of a weaker dollar. O/RMET/LGOL/

Across the border, U.S. stock index futures rose as a slew of strong quarterly earnings lifted sentiment after worries that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer fueled losses on Wall Street a day earlier. .N

Markets will also await the weekly U.S. jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Insurer Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO reported a rise in fourth-quarter underlying net income.

Investment firm Canaccord Genuity Group Inc CF.TO reported a decline in third-quarter profit.

Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA IAA.N, has accumulated a in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA.TO and is calling a major opponent of Ritchie's $6 billion deal to buy IAA "misinformed," according to documents seen by Reuters.

COMMODITIES AT 6:47 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,884.7; +0.13% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $78.63; +0.20% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $85.32; +0.27% O/R

