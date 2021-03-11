CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as commodities firm, inflation fears fade

March 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as crude and bullion prices rose, while fears of rising U.S. inflation eased.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 gained 1.27% and 1.19%, respectively, while gold futures GCc2 rose 0.62%. GOL/O/R

U.S. Treasury yields fell as concerns over a strong pick up in inflation eased on a tepid rise in U.S. consumer prices in February.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.29% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.58% higher at 18,707.77 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.29% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.7% and the Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.81%. .N

British American Tobacco BATS.L said on Thursday it will buy a nearly 20% stake in Canada-based cannabis producer Organigram OGI.TO for about 126 million pounds ($175.81 million) as it diversifies beyond its main tobacco business.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd AAV.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$3.25 from C$2.5

Boardwalk REIT BEI_u.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$48 from C$47

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1732.5; +0.62% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $65.21; +1.19% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $68.76; +1.27% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 725,000; Prior 745,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 790,750

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 4.220 mln; Prior 4.295 mln

1000 JOLTS job openings for Jan: Expected 6.600 mln; Prior 6.646 mln

($1= C$1.26)

