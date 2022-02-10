CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain ahead of key U.S. inflation data

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday as oil prices strengthened, while investors await key U.S. inflation data that could offer further cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike plans.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose on Thursday after rallying on an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories in the previous session, as investors awaited the outcome of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets.O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.1% higher at 21,604.19 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 57 points, or 0.2%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.5 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 32.25 points, or 0.21%. .N

Canadian insurers Manulife Financial MFC.TO and Sun Life Financial SLF.TO narrowly beat quarterly earnings expectations on Wednesday, driven by strong growth in their asset management units, but Sun Life warned that the spread of the Omicron variant would impact first-quarter earnings.

The business impact from U.S.-Canada border closures is bringing fresh urgency to Canadian authorities' efforts to quell the two-week-old protests against the government's pandemic measures, even as the national capital Ottawa sees early signs of a return to normalcy.

Laurentian Bank of Canada LB.TO: Veritas Research cuts to sell

Sun Life Financial SLF.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform

Wildbrain Ltd WILD.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold

Gold futures GCc2: $1,832.1; -0.19% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $90.64; +1.10% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $92.21; +0.72% O/R

Consumer price inflation data due at 8:30 am ET

Initial jobless claims data for the week ending February 5

($1= C$1.27)

