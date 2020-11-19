CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat on weaker oil prices

US Markets
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Thursday, as oil prices slipped on concerns over a surge in coronavirus cases and the impact of tighter economic restrictions around the globe on fuel demand.

Brent LCOc1 was down 0.54% and the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 shed 1.08%.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.34% higher at 16,889.8 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.29%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

National Bank of Canada NA.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1861.5; -0.66% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $41.37; -1.08% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $44.1; -0.54% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 707,000; Prior 709,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 755,250

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 6.470 mln; Prior 6.786 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Nov: Expected 22.0; Prior 32.3

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Nov: Prior 62.70

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Nov: Prior 36.50

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Nov: Prior 12.70

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Nov: Prior 28.50

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Nov: Prior 42.60

1000 Existing home sales for Oct: Expected 6.45 mln; Prior 6.54 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Oct: Expected -1.2%; Prior 9.4%

1000 Leading index change mm for Oct: Expected 0.7%; Prior 0.7%

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Nov: Prior 23

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Nov: Prior 13

($1= C$1.31)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

