CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat on Omicron fears
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were subdued on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious amid renewed global restrictions to curb the spread of Omicron variant cases.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Markets have been volatile this month as the rising cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus have forced countries to reinstate restrictions and refueled concerns about a slowdown in global economic recovery.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.9% higher at 20,924.87 on Tuesday, its biggest gain since February. .TO
Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 37 points, or 0.1%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 1.75 points, or 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 8.75 points, or 0.05%. .N
TOP STORIES TOP/CAN
Canada's cloud-based service provider Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO said on Tuesday it will acquire Australia-listed Link Administration Holdings Ltd LNK.AX for about C$3.2 billion ($2.48 billion).
BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by sustained demand for its cybersecurity and Internet of Things products.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA
Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"
Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: Scotiabank cuts to "sector perform" from "sector outperform"
Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$166 from C$160
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1790.3; +0.13% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $71.35; +0.32% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $74.03; +0.13% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Corporate profits revised for Q3 : Prior 4.2%
0830 GDP final for Q3 : Expected 2.1%; Prior 2.1%
0830 GDP sales final for Q3 : Prior 0.0%
0830 GDP cons spending final for Q3 : Prior 1.7%
0830 GDP deflator final for Q3 : Expected 5.9%; Prior 5.9%
0830 Core PCE prices final for Q3 : Expected 4.5%; Prior 4.5%
0830 PCE prices final for Q3 : Prior 5.3%
0830 National Activity Index for Nov : Prior 0.76
1000 Consumer Confidence for Dec : Expected 110.8; Prior 109.5
1000 Existing home sales for Nov : Expected 6.52 mln; Prior 6.34 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Nov : Prior 0.8%
