CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat on investor caution ahead of retail sales data

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index were tepid on Friday, tracking weakness in copper prices, while investors were cautious ahead of domestic retail sales data to asses how the economy fared in November.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were marginally down by 0.09% at 7:28 a.m. ET.

Copper prices fell as investors were cautious about a potential fall in short-term demand from top-consumer China ahead of the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday. MET/L

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% in the red for a second straight session on Thursday with technology and industrial sectors among top losers. .TO

The benchmark index is poised for a subdued end to the week after gains in the first two weeks of the year.

After data in the United States raised worries of a recession ahead, traders will be keen on how retail sales were impacted thus far by the cost-of-living crisis.

November sales in Canada are expected to have fallen by 0.5% from a 1.4% rise in the previous month, as per a Reuters poll.

Among company news, Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO struck a 15-year bancassurance partnership in Hong Kong with Dah Sing Bank 2356.HK, which is likely to boost the Canadian insurer's presence in the special administrative region of Hong Kong.

Hudbay HBM.TO said protesters in Peru entered the Canada-based miner's copper unit in the southern region of Cusco and damaged and burned key machinery and vehicles.

COMMODITIES AT 7:28 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,930; +0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $81.04; +0.8% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $86.84; +0.8% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

Existing Home Sales for Dec due at 1000 ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

(C$1=$0.7427)

($1 = 1.3464 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.