CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat on caution ahead of US producer prices data

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

August 11, 2023 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock were subdued on Friday ahead of U.S. economic data later in the day, after recent numbers showed consumer prices in the United States increased moderately in July.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:04 a.m. ET (1104 GMT). The underlying index closed 0.33% higher on Thursday.

Market participants will keep a tab on the U.S. producer prices data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, that will provide further evidence on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer prices increased moderately in July at 3.2%, up from 3.0% in June, but core inflation continued to remain sticky, which worried investors on Fed's rate hike plans for the rest of 2023.

Wall Street futures were also subdued as investors were cautious ahead of PPI data. .N

Among commodities, oil held near recent highs amid optimistic demand forecasts from the OPEC producer group and the International Energy Agency. O/R

Gold prices were flat, but on track for their worst week in seven weeks, hurt by an overall stronger dollar and elevated bond yields, while base metals dropped. GOL/MET/L

Among company earnings, Canada's largest airline Air Canada AC.TOreported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss.

Satellite operator Telesat TSAT.TO said space technology company MDA MDA.TO would build 198 advanced satellites for the company's Lightspeed low earth orbit (LEO) program for C$2.1 billion ($1.56 billion).

COMMODITIES AT 7:04 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,920.9; 0.0% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $83.06; +0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $86.68; +0.3% O/R

($1= C$1.3446)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

