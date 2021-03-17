CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat on caution ahead of U.S. Fed

March 17 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were muted on Wednesday, taking cues from global stocks, as investors cautiously waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve's cues on the path of future interest rate hikes.

The Fed ends a closely anticipated two-day meeting later in the day. It is expected to forecast that the U.S. economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in decades, but investors who expect rosier projections to translate to any change in monetary policy will probably be disappointed.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.09% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil slipped for a fourth day as concerns about weaker demand in Europe outweighed an industry report that showed U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell last week.O/R

Inflation data for February is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.43% higher at 18,874.01 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.03% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.25%. .N

The Bank of Canada is likely to reduce its bond purchases as soon as next month, strategists say, which would provide the clearest signal yet that Canada's economy requires less help to emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

Airboss of America Corp BOS.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$51 from C$29

Battle North Gold Corp BNAU.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to "sell" from "speculative buy"

Waterloo Brewing Ltd WBR.TO: Canaccord Genuity starts with "buy" rating; PT C$8.50

Gold futures GCc2: $1734.4; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $64.19; -0.94% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $67.57; -1.21% O/R

($1= C$1.25)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

