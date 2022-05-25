CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as weaker metals offset gains in crude

May 25 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were little changed on Wednesday as optimism around stronger crude prices was countered by weakness in metals, while investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Fed meeting minutes' release.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 6:50 a.m. ET.

Oil prices were buoyed by tight supplies and the prospect of rising demand from the upcoming start of the summer driving season in the United States, the world's biggest crude consumer.O/R

Gold prices retreated from the previous session's gains, while industrial metals fell on concerns over the global economy's health and a firm U.S. dollar. GOL/MET/L

The Fed has promised to raise interest rates to curb soaring inflation and investors awaited minutes from its May meeting, due later in the day, for clues around how aggressive the hikes will be.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% higher at 20,286.20 on Tuesday, aided by gains in resource and financial shares. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 29 points, or 0.09% at 6:50 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 0.25 points, or 0.01%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 19 points, or 0.16%. .N

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by continued declines in loan-loss provisions and higher revenues from its Canadian banking and international business.

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, on higher interest income and lower credit-loss provisions offsetting rising expenses and lower wealth management and capital markets earnings.

Enbridge Inc ENB.TO: JP Morgan raises target price to C$62 from C$61

Capstone Copper Corp CS.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$9 from C$10

Gold futures GCc2: $1853.5; -0.64% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $111.26; +1.36% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $114.94; +1.22% O/R

0830 Durable goods for Apr : Expected 0.6%; Prior 1.1%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Apr : Expected 0.6%; Prior 1.4%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Apr : Expected 1.0%; Prior 1.4%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Apr : Expected 0.5%; Prior 1.3%

($1= C$1.28)

