CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as weaker bullion offsets gains in crude

April 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were unchanged on Wednesday, as gains in crude prices were offset by losses in bullion and concerns around rising U.S. bond yields, while investors awaited domestic inflation readings.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 6:48 a.m. ET.

Crude rebounded as U.S. oil inventories fell and on concerns over tighter supplies, while gold prices dropped to their lowest in nearly two weeks.GOL/O/R

Investors kept a wary eye on the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US10YTIP=RR, whose yields briefly entered positive territory on Tuesday for the first time since March 2020.

Meanwhile, investors await Canada's inflation figures for March, due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% higher at 22,018.82 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 64 points, or 0.18%, at 6:48 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4.25 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 10 points, or 0.07%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

AG Growth International Inc AFN.TO: ATB Capital Markets resumes with "outperform" rating

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$99 from C$94

Metro Inc MRU.TO: RBC raises target price to C$74 from C$70

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1950; -0.32% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $103.29; +0.71% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $108.23; +0.91% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 Existing home sales for Mar : Expected 5.80 mln; Prior 6.02 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Mar : Prior -7.2%

($1= C$1.25)

