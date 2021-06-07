CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as weak commodities dent sentiment

June 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were little changed on Monday, a day after the main index breached the 20,000 mark, as weakness in commodities dented investor sentiment.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.25% on firmer U.S. dollar, while Brent Crude LCOc1 shed 0.54% and West Texas Intermediate CLc1 dropped 0.49%, pressured by the prospect of higher Iranian exports.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.44% higher at 20,029.19 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.09% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.11% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.33%.

Top executives at Air Canada AC.TO will return their bonuses and share awards, the carrier said on Sunday, in response to "public disappointment" over executive compensation at the airline, which received government aid in April.

A landmark deal by the Group of Seven advanced economies to pursue higher global taxation on large companies shows it is possible to end the "race to the bottom" and will benefit Canada, Canada's finance minister said on Saturday.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd AAV.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$3.25 from C$2.5

Boardwalk REIT BEI_u.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$48 from C$47

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

Gold futures GCc2: $1885.16; -0.25% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $69.3; -0.49% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $71.51; -0.54% O/R

1000 Employment Trends for May: Prior 105.40

1500 Consumer credit for April: Expected 21.00 bln; prior 25.84 bln

