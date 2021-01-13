CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as virus surge concerns offset oil strength

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were flat on Wednesday, mirroring subdued moves across global markets, as optimism from gains in oil prices was offset by concerns around rising global COVID-19 cases.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures gained 0.36% and Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 0.16%, as industry data showed a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories.

China recorded the biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases in more than five months, while Germany and Italy reported increases in cases despite strictest restrictions.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.32% higher at 17,992.65 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.11% and 0.05%, respectively.

European retail giant Carrefour CARR.PA has received a surprise merger approach from Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO, sending the French company's shares up 13%.

Capital Power Corp CPX.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Northland Power Inc NPI.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Transalta Renewables Inc RNW.TO: CIBC cuts to "underperform" from "neutral"

Gold futures GCc2: $1854.6; +0.56% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $53.33; +0.36% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $56.6; +0.16% O/R

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Dec: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Dec: Expected 1.6%; Prior 1.6%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Dec: Expected 260.428; Prior 260.229

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Dec: Prior 269.89

0830 CPI mm, SA for Dec: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.2%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Dec: Expected 1.3%; Prior 1.2%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Dec: Prior 0.1%

0830 CPI mm NSA for Dec: Prior -0.060%

0830 CPI Index SA for Dec: Prior 260.820

0830 CPI Wage Earner for Dec: Prior 253.826

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Dec: Prior 0.1%

1100 Refinitiv IPSOS PCSI for Jan 2021: Prior 48.12

1400 Federal budget, for Dec: Prior -$145.00 bln

