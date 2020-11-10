CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as vaccine cheer fades

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Tuesday as worries over the short-term economic impact of rising coronavirus cases worldwide overshadowed optimism around positive data from a late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer <PFE.N> said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, while Canadian drug developer Medicago said on Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine triggered an immune response in an early-stage trial.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.18% higher at 16,475.86 on Monday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.65% on Tuesday. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 dropped 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 fell 1.7%. .N

Canadian food producer Premium Brands Holdings Corp PBH.TO and a coalition of Mi'kmaq First Nations said on Monday they would buy Clearwater Seafoods Inc CLR.TO, one of the largest shellfish distributors in the country, in a deal valued at about C$1 billion, including debt.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine could be on the horizon outweighed the expected negative impact on fuel demand of new lockdowns to curb the virus.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,876.7; +1.22% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.58; +0.69% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.81; +0.97% O/R

