US Markets
PFE

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as vaccine cheer fades

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Tuesday as worries over the short-term economic impact of rising coronavirus cases worldwide overshadowed optimism around positive data from a late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Tuesday as worries over the short-term economic impact of rising coronavirus cases worldwide overshadowed optimism around positive data from a late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer <PFE.N> said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, while Canadian drug developer Medicago said on Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine triggered an immune response in an early-stage trial.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.18% higher at 16,475.86 on Monday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.65% on Tuesday. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 dropped 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 fell 1.7%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian food producer Premium Brands Holdings Corp PBH.TO and a coalition of Mi'kmaq First Nations said on Monday they would buy Clearwater Seafoods Inc CLR.TO, one of the largest shellfish distributors in the country, in a deal valued at about C$1 billion, including debt.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine could be on the horizon outweighed the expected negative impact on fuel demand of new lockdowns to curb the virus.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,876.7; +1.22% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.58; +0.69% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.81; +0.97% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.30)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE PBH CLR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular