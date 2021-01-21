CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as U.S. stimulus hopes offset weaker oil

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were slightly changed on Thursday as hopes of a large fiscal stimulus package under new U.S. President Joe Biden outweighed weakness in oil prices.

Biden took office on Wednesday and signed half a dozen executive orders. Last week, he outlined a $1.9 trillion relief package plan to jump-start the pandemic-stricken economy.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures shed 0.7% each after industry data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories that reignited pandemic-led demand concerns.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's new housing price index for December is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.38% higher at 18,026.36 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.18% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.41%.

TOP STORY TOP/CAN

Canadian pension funds are seeking to boost their real estate investments, betting the slumping property market will recover as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes and office workers and city dwellers return to downtown properties.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Airboss of America Corp BOS.TO: Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$24

Metro Inc MRU.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$64 from C$65

TCP Energy Corp TRP.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$69 from C$72

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1871.6; +0.27% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $52.93; -0.75% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $55.63; -0.8% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Building permits: number for Dec: Expected 1.604 mln; Prior 1.635 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for Dec: Prior 5.9%

0830 Housing starts number for Dec: Expected 1.560 mln; Prior 1.547 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for Dec: Prior 1.2%

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 910,000; Prior 965,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 834,250

0830 Cont jobless claim : Expected 5.400 mln; Prior 5.271 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Jan: Expected 12.0; Prior 9.1

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Jan: Prior 43.10

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Jan: Prior 23.80

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Jan: Prior 5.60

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Jan: Prior 24.90

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Jan: Prior 1.90

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.