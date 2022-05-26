CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as metal weakness offsets crude gains

May 26 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were subdued on Thursday, as gains in crude prices were countered by weakness in metals and concerns over slowing global economic growth.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up flat at 6:44 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose, extending a cautious rally this week on signs of tight supply while the European Union (EU) wrangles with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, after it invaded Ukraine. O/R

Gold prices dropped as the dollar edged higher, while copper prices fell for a third day in a row and tin slumped to a one-week low as a gloomy economic outlook for top metals consumer China fanned concerns about a global recession. GOL/MET/L

Investors await domestic retail sales data for March at 08:30 a.m. ET. Retail sales likely jumped 1.4% in March, after edging 0.1% higher in the previous month.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% higher at 20,383.75 on Wednesday, its highest closing level since May 17. .TO

Investors are also waiting for the U.S. Commerce Department to release its second take on first-quarter GDP, which analysts expect to show a slightly shallower contraction than the 1.4% quarterly annualised drop originally reported.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 61 points, or 0.19%, at 6:44 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4.5 points, or 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 19.5 points, or 0.16%. .N

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO missed analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, on higher provisions for credit losses and expenses and lower investment banking revenue.

Canadian data analytics software maker Telus International TIXT.TO made and then abruptly withdrew a A$1.2 billion ($830 million) buyout approach for Australian rival Appen Ltd APX.AX, Appen said on Thursday.

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$157 from C$155

Richelieu Hardware Ltd RCH.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

Scotiabank BNS.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$91 from C$90

Gold futures GCc2: $1843.8; -0.14% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $111.4; +1.0% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $0.78; +0.9% O/R

0830 Corporate profits preliminary for Q1

0830 GDP 2nd estimate for Q1 : Expected -1.3%; Prior -1.4%

0830 GDP sales preliminary for Q1 : Prior -0.6%

0830 GDP cons spending preliminary for Q1 : Prior 2.7%

0830 GDP deflator preliminary for Q1 : Expected 8.0%; Prior 8.0%

0830 Core PCE prices preliminary for Q1 : Expected 5.2%; Prior 5.2%

0830 PCE prices preliminary for Q1 : Prior 7.0%

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 215,000; Prior 218,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 199,500

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 1.310 mln; Prior 1.317 mln

1000 Pending Homes Index for Apr : Prior 103.7

1000 Pending sales change mm for Apr : Expected -2.0%; Prior -1.2%

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for May : Prior 28

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for May : Prior 25

($1= C$1.28)

