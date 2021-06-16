CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as investors eye inflation data, U.S. Fed

June 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were subdued Wednesday, mirroring moves across global equity markets, as investors awaited local inflation data and comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on when it would ease its monetary stimulus.

Fed officials on Wednesday are expected to at least flag the pending start of talks about when and how to exit from the crisis-era policies the U.S. central bank put in place at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.01% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's inflation data for May is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.36% higher at 20,231.3 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.13% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.06%.

The U.S. Transportation Department said on Tuesday it was seeking a $25.5 million fine from Air Canada AC.TO over the carrier's failure to provide timely refunds requested by thousands of customers for flights to or from the United States.

Air Canada AC.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$34 from C$30

Empire Company Ltd EMPa.TO: RBC raises target price to C$45 from C$43

Stelco Holdings STLC.TO: JP Morgan initiates with "overweight" rating and PT of C$54

Gold futures GCc2: $1856; +0.04% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $72.24; +0.17% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $74.22; +0.31% O/R

0830 Build permits: number for May: Expected 1.730 mln; Prior 1.733 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for May: Prior -1.3%

0830 Housing starts number for May: Expected 1.630 mln; Prior 1.569 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for May: Prior -9.5%

0830 Import prices mm for May: Expected 0.8%; Prior 0.7%

0830 Export prices mm for May: Expected 0.8%; Prior 0.8%

0830 Import prices yy for May: Prior 10.6%

1400 Fed funds target rate for 16 Jun: Expected 0-0.25%; Prior 0-0.25%

1400 Fed int on excess reserves for 16 Jun: Prior 0.10%

($1= C$1.22)

