CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as investors digest bank earnings

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors digested earnings from one of the country's biggest banks, while exercising caution in making riskier bets ahead of annual central banks gathering later this week.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:15 a.m. ET (11:15 GMT).

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO, Canada's second-largest lender, reported a drop in third-quarter earnings, due to higher provisions, while National Bank of Canada NA.TO managed to eke out a quarterly profit beat on the back of growth in the lender's personal and commercial banking and financial markets segments.

Most of the banks enjoyed soaring assets under management, deals and trading revenues and low provisions for credit losses in the past several quarters, offsetting margin pressure from record-low interest rates. These are now reversing amid a murky economic outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 0.05%, at 19,985.35 on Tuesday helped by gains in heavyweight energy .SPTTEN and materials sectors <. GSPTTMT>.

Brent crude prices climbed above $100 a barrel amid talk about OPEC cuts, but recessionary fears continued to cap big price gains. O/R

Copper prices eased amid supply concerns and demand weakness in top consumer China, while gold XAU= slipped 0.3% as investors awaited clues on future interest rate hikes from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when he speaks at central bankers' symposium at Jackson Hole later this week. MET/LGOL/

The comments would come against the backdrop of data suggesting the pace of U.S. economic growth has begun to slow.

The TSX has rallied nearly 10% from their mid-July lows and is expected to advance through the end of the year and then approach a record peak in 2023 as high commodity prices bolster resource company earnings and despite the risk of another major selloff, a Reuters poll found.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 5 points, or 0.02%, at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 0.25 points, or 0.01%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 3.75 points, or 0.03%. .N

