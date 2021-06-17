CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as crude, bullion fall on dollar strength

US Markets
Canada's main stock futures were nearly flat in early trade on Thursday, as crude and bullion prices fell due to a stronger U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve signaled earlier-than-expected interest rate increase.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.7%, while Brent Crude LCOc1 and West Texas Intermediate CLc1 both fell over 0.3%.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended flat at 20,230.96 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.32% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.34% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.5%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

The Bank of Canada is starting to see signs that the country's red hot housing market is cooling down, although a return to a normality will take time, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$49 from C$47

Enbridge Inc ENB.TO: Credit Suisse raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

Keyera Corp KEY.TO: Credit Suisse cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1796.2; -3.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.95; -0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $74.14; -0.34% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless clm for 7 Jun, w/e: Expected 359,000; Prior 376,000

0830 Jobless clm 4week average for 7 Jun, w/e: Prior 402,500

0830 Cont jobless clm for 31 May, w/e: Expected 3.430 mln; Prior 3.499 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Jun: Expected 31.0; Prior 31.5

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Jun: Prior 52.70

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Jun: Prior 37.40

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Jun: Prior 19.30

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Jun: Prior 76.80

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Jun: Prior 32.50

1000 Leading index change mm for May: Expected 1.3%; Prior 1.6%

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

