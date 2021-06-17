CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as crude, bullion fall on dollar strength

June 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock futures were nearly flat in early trade on Thursday, as crude and bullion prices fell due to a stronger U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve signaled earlier-than-expected interest rate increase.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.7%, while Brent Crude LCOc1 and West Texas Intermediate CLc1 both fell over 0.3%.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended flat at 20,230.96 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.32% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.34% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.5%.

The Bank of Canada is starting to see signs that the country's red hot housing market is cooling down, although a return to a normality will take time, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$49 from C$47

Enbridge Inc ENB.TO: Credit Suisse raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

Keyera Corp KEY.TO: Credit Suisse cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1796.2; -3.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.95; -0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $74.14; -0.34% O/R

0830 Initial jobless clm for 7 Jun, w/e: Expected 359,000; Prior 376,000

0830 Jobless clm 4week average for 7 Jun, w/e: Prior 402,500

0830 Cont jobless clm for 31 May, w/e: Expected 3.430 mln; Prior 3.499 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Jun: Expected 31.0; Prior 31.5

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Jun: Prior 52.70

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Jun: Prior 37.40

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Jun: Prior 19.30

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Jun: Prior 76.80

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Jun: Prior 32.50

1000 Leading index change mm for May: Expected 1.3%; Prior 1.6%

