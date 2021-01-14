CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as commodity weakness offsets U.S. stimulus hopes

US Markets
Canadian stock futures were unchanged on Thursday as optimism about a large U.S. stimulus and upbeat Chinese export data was offset by weakness in oil and bullion prices.

Global equities rose after CNN reported that Biden could spend a more-than-expected $2 trillion in stimulus and data showed Chinese exports growth beat expectations in December.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures fell 0.15% and Brent crude LCOc1 futures shed 0.27%, while spot gold .XAU= fell 0.16%.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.23% lower at 17,945.15 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.26% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.14% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.06%.

France's Labour Minister joined the political opposition to a takeover of French retailer Carrefour CARR.PA by Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO.

Aritzia Inc ATZ.TO: RBC raises target price to C$32 from C$29

Finning International Inc FTT.TO: CIBC raises to "outperformer" from "neutral"

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: JP Morgan cuts to "underweight" from "neutral"

Gold futures GCc2: $1839.9; -0.81% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $52.84; -0.15% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $55.91; -0.27% O/R

0830 Import prices mm for Dec: Expected 0.7%; Prior 0.1%

0830 Export prices mm for Dec: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Import prices yy for Dec: Prior -1.0%

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 795,000; Prior 787,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 818,750

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 5.061 mln; Prior 5.072 mln

($1= C$1.27)

