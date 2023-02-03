CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as commodity prices slip, U.S. jobs awaited

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were muted on Friday as commodity prices dipped, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data to understand for clues on the Federal Reserve's future interest rate moves.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 6:44 a.m. ET (1144 GMT) after the benchmark closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by losses in commodity-linked stocks.

Investors would be looking for U.S. jobs data due at 8:30 a.m. ET, a key metric in gauging where the Fed stands on future rate increases, having hiked its lending rate by an expected 25 basis points on Wednesday.

U.S. futures pointed to a lower opening on Wall Street, with disappointing quarterly results from megacap growth companies including Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O dampening sentiment. .N

Oil prices eased, with major oil benchmarks headed for their second consecutive week of losses, as the market awaited further signs of fuel demand recovery in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies. O/R

Gold steadied in a tight range as cautious investors took stock of a host of central bank statements and positioned themselves for the key U.S. payrolls report. GOL/

Materials and energy companies have a combined weightage of about 31% on the main index.

In earnings, methanol producer Methanex MX.TOreported better-than-expected quarterly results overnight.

Software company OpenText Corp OTEX.TO also reported its quarterly numbers, beating expectations on both revenue and earnings.

On the research front, CIBC cut software company Lightspeed Commerce's LSPD.TO rating to "neutral" from "outperformer".

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

