CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat amid US data caution; metal prices slip

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index remained muted on Tuesday as metal prices eased and investors grew cautious ahead of U.S. inflation figures that could provide clues to the path ahead for the Federal Reserve's interest rates.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET (1100 GMT).

Investors will be on the lookout for mining companies as copper and gold slipped on a firmer U.S. dollar as investors await U.S. consumer price data on Wednesday. MET/LGOL/

Money markets are pricing in a 93% chance of the Fed holding rates steady at its meeting next week. The CME FedWatch tool suggests there is a 42% chance of a hike in November.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 108.11 points, or 0.5%, at 20,182.76 on Monday. .TO

The Canadian dollar CAD= strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, furthering the loonie's recovery from a five-month low, as an increase in risk appetite weighed on the safe-haven U.S. dollar .DXY.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose about 1% on Tuesday, boosted by a tighter supply outlook. Investors are also keeping an eye out for industry data on U.S. crude stocks due at 2030 GMT. O/R

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 42 points, or 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 8 points, or 0.18% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 24.75 points, or 0.16%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,920; -+-0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $88.03; -+0.9% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $91.27; -+0.7% O/R

($1= C$1.3578)

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

