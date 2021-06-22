CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat, all eyes on Fed

June 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Tuesday after starting the week on stronger footing, as investors looked towards the U.S. Federal Reserve's speakers to calm market volatility after the central bank's hawkish comments last week.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.02% at 7:20 a.m. ET.

All eyes are on the U.S. central bank this week. The Fed last week signaled a potentially tougher stance on inflation and shifted projections for its first two rate hikes into 2023, sparking a selloff in global stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.8% higher at 20,156.36 on Monday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 8 points, or 0.02% at 7:17 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 3.25 points, or 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 27.5 points, or 0.19%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada has seen jump in insider trading, misconduct since pandemic start- regulator

Canada's climate plan charts hard road ahead for high-polluting oil sands

Canada to lift some border restrictions July 5; next steps months away

COMMODITIES AT 7:20 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,127.7; +1.0% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $46.39; -0.64% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $49.85; -0.6% O/R

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

