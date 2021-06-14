CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat ahead of manufacturing data

June 14 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were muted on Monday, as gains in crude prices were offset by falling gold prices, with investors looking ahead to manufacturing data to gauge the pace of economic recovery.

Spot gold XAU= fell 1.06%, while Brent Crude LCOc1 and West Texas Intermediate CLc1 both gained more than 0.7%. O/R

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales data for April is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.44% higher at 20,138.35 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.34%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday he has spoken with U.S. President Joe Biden about how to lift pandemic-related border restrictions between the two countries but made clear no breakthrough has been achieved.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Enghouse Systems Ltd ENGH.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$65 from C$80

Roots Corp ROOT.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$5 from C$4.50

WSP Global Inc WSP.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$160 from C$143

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1855.7; -1.21% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.39; +0.68% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $73.25; +0.77% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.22)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.