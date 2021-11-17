CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat ahead of inflation data

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as weak crude oil outweighed gains in gold prices, while investors held back on trades ahead of key consumer inflation data that could raise the rate hike possibilities.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's consumer inflation data for October is due at 8:30 am ET. According to a Reuters poll, inflation is expected to rise to 4.7% after it accelerated to an 18-year-high in September at 4.4%.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher at 21,717.16 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 14 points, or 0.04%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were flat, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 26.25 points, or 0.16%. .N

Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd L.TO beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, aided by sustained consumer demand for groceries and other essential items during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Floods and landslides that have killed at least one person have cut all rail access to Canada's largest port in the city of Vancouver, a spokesperson for the port said on Tuesday.

The chairman of Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO tightened his grip on the company with the appointment of his confidante Tony Staffieri as the interim chief executive on Tuesday, replacing Joe Natale, with whom he had a falling out.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,865.9; +0.6% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $80.19; -0.7% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $81.88; -0.6% O/R

U.S. housing starts data due at 8:30 am ET

