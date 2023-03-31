CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat ahead of domestic GDP data, U.S. inflation data

March 31 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index were muted on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of domestic economic growth data and key U.S. inflation numbers.

Contracts tied to gold prices were also little changed and precious and base metal prices remained subdued as markets awaited U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The PCE data will offer clues on the outlook for interest rate hikes and the strength of the U.S. dollar. GOL/MET/L

Oil prices were stable, but on course for their weakest performance since November. O/R

Canadian gross Domestic Product data (GDP), due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to reflect a 0.3% rise in January, according to a Reuters poll of economists, compared with a 0.1% fall in the previous month.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.08% at 7:04 a.m. ET.

In company news, Rogers Communications Inc's RCIb.TO C$20 billion ($15 billion) bid for Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO is expected to gain government approval after the telecom firm agreed to sell Freedom Mobile to Quebecor for C$2.85 billion, as per a report.

Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Norway's Yara International ASA YAR.OL said they are planning to invest up to $2.9 billion to build a low-carbon blue ammonia production plant in Texas.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO and Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX, RIO.L will form a joint venture to develop the La Granja copper project in Peru, with the Canadian miner buying a 55% stake in the project.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% higher, underpinned by gains in commodity-linked stocks. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 71 points, or 0.21%, at 7:04 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 7 points, or 0.17%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 4.25 points, or 0.03%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,986.8; -0.09% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $74.86; +0.64% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $79.4; +0.3% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

Feb Personal Consumption Expenditure data due at 8:30 am ET

March University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment due at 10:00 am ET

($1 = 1.3538 Canadian dollars)

