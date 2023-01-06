CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat ahead of domestic employment data

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's TSX were tepid on Friday as investors awaited domestic employment data for December for further clues on the strength of the labor market as well as the Bank of Canada's monetary policy trajectory.

Canada is expected to have added 8,000 jobs as per a Reuters poll, compared with November's addition of 10,100 jobs. The data is expected at 0830 ET.

Just over two weeks from now, the central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points as fears of an economic slowdown loom. 0#BOCWATCH

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.03% at 0652 a.m. ET.

The blue-chip index is eyeing its first week of gains in 2023.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 0.4% after U.S. data showed tight labor conditions deepening fears of elevated interest rates for longer than expected. .TO

After strong U.S. private payrolls figures on Thursday stoked fears of the Federal Reserve remaining hawkish for longer, investors were wary ahead of non-farm payrolls data due later in the day. .N

Meanwhile, gold prices inched higher ahead of the closely watched U.S. jobs report. O/RGOL/

In company news, a U.S. judge said she will rule in a few months if former President Donald Trump erred in 2021 when he approved Lithium Americas Corp's LAC.TOThacker Pass lithium mining project in northern Nevada.

COMMODITIES AT 6:52 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,843.5; +0.18% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $73.58; -0.11% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $78.56; -0.14% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

Dec. Non-Farm Payrolls due 0830 ET

Dec. Unemployment Rate due 0830 ET

Dec. ISM N-Mfg PMI due 1000 ET

(C$1=$0.7336)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

