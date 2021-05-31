CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat after record run

US Markets
Futures for Canada's main stock index were largely flat on Monday, with global trading activity dulled by a U.S. holiday, but the benchmark was set for its fourth straight monthly gain.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.01% at 1,187.70 at 7:00 a.m. ET despite a 1% rise in oil prices. O/R

Current account data for the first quarter and producer prices number for April are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

While U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 16 points, or 0.05%, at 12:03 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 0.25 points, or 0.01%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 10.75 points, or 0.08%. .N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE hit a record high on Friday, closing up 0.4% at 19,852.18. The index is on course to end May with a 3.9% rise. .TO

Canada's Pieridae Energy Ltd PEA.TO has hired Japanese lender MUFG Bank to help raise $10 billion for its proposed Goldboro liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Nova Scotia.

Canada's health regulator said Saturday it has extended the expiry dates of two lots of AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine by 30 days to ensure that provinces and territories are able to use up their existing inventory.

National Bank of Canada NA.TO: BMO raises price target to C$101 from C$97

Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO: Cormark Securities raises target price to C$136 from C$130

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: Scotiabank raises price target to C$43 from C$41

Gold futures GCc2: $1,905.4; +0.07% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $67.02; +1.07% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $69.43; +1.03% O/R

($1= C$1.21)

