CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat after BoC keeps interest rates steady

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were muted on Thursday as investors assessed the Bank of Canada's (BoC) decision to keep interest rates unchanged, while signaling further rate hikes if needed.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:10 a.m. ET (11:10 GMT).

The BoC on Wednesday held its key overnight interest rate at 5%, noting that the economy had entered a period of weaker growth, but said it could raise borrowing costs again should inflationary pressures persist.

Market participants also expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to hold interest rates steady when it meets later this month, but stronger-than-expected U.S. services sector data on Wednesday spurred worries of elevated interest rates sticking around for longer.

The U.S. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell on concerns over sticky inflationary pressures. .N

Global sentiment was hurt further as data showed China's exports and imports fell in August, with sagging overseas demand and weak consumer spending hitting businesses in the world's second-largest economy.

Metal prices slipped on weak Chinese data and a strong dollar. MET/L

Investors will be keenly watching Canada's August economic activity data to assess the health of the economy, while the numbers for the country's July building permits are also due later in the day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.9% down on Wednesday, its biggest decline in three weeks.

On the companies front, natural gas firm Peyto Exploration & Development PEY.TO has agreed to buy Spanish energy company Repsol's REP.MC Canadian assets for $468 million, the two companies said in separate statements.

Canadian auto-parts supplier Magna International MG.TOraised its sales forecast for fiscal 2025, on the back of sustained demand for its sensors and electrified powertrain systems.

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,925.9; 0.0% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $87.08; -0.5% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $90.2; -0.4% O/R

($1= C$1.3647)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.