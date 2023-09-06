CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures falls on global economic gloom; BoC interest rate decision on watch

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday after weak data from China and Europe pressured global sentiments, while investors keenly awaited the Bank of Canada's (BoC) interest rate decision due later in the day.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.5% at 7:12 a.m. ET (1112 GMT). The underlying benchmark index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% lower on Tuesday.

Global equities fell after faltering growth in China and Europe heightened concerns about broader economic momentum.

Gold and copper prices also dropped against a stronger dollar, while oil prices dipped after investors shrugged off jitters arising from supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia. GOL/O/R

All eyes will be on the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision, due at 10:00 a.m. ET. The central bank is expected to hold rates at a 22-year high of 5.00%, according to a majority of economists polled by Reuters.

It follows last week's data that showed Canada's economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter at an annualized rate of 0.2% and growth was most likely flat in July, while inflation surged more than expected to 3.3%.

Money markets are betting on a nearly 86% probability for the central bank to hold rates steady on Wednesday. 0#BOCWATCH

Data on Canada's trade deficit is also due later in the day and is estimated to widen to C$3.65 billion ($2.68 billion) in July from C$3.73 billion ($2.73 billion) in June, as per LSEG data.

In company news, Enbridge ENB.TO will buy three utilities from Dominion Energy D.N for $14 billion, including debt, the Canadian pipeline operator said on Tuesday.

U.S.-listed shares of Enbridge were down nearly 7% in premarket trading.

COMMODITIES AT 7:12 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,933.4; -0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $86.3; -0.5% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $89.53; -0.6% O/R

($1 = 1.3642 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

