CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall tracking gold prices

April 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weighed by lower gold prices, as investors geared up for the start of the earnings season.

Gold prices eased as U.S. Treasury yields remained elevated, denting the appeal of bullion, while investors waited for this week's key U.S. inflation and retail sales data. GOL/

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended flat at 19,228.03 on Friday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 dipped 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.4%..N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Oil prices edged higher in rangebound trade on Monday on optimism over a rebound in the U.S. economy as coronavirus vaccinations accelerate, though rising COVID-19 cases in other parts of the world kept a lid on prices.O/R

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Cameco Corp CCO.TO: Scotiabank raises price target to C$25 from C$23

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: Deutsche Bank raises price target to C$32 from C$30

MTY Food Group Inc MTY.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$64 from C$63

Richelieu Hardware Ltd RCH.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$44 from C$41

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,740.5; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $59.99; +1.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.73; +1.2% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.25)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.