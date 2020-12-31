CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on weakness in oil prices

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as oil prices dipped on the last trading day of the year, while investors focused on fading prospects for bigger U.S. stimulus checks.

Brent crude LCOc1 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures lost about 0.7%. Global oil markets have shed about a fifth of their value in 2020 as strict coronavirus lockdowns hammered demand for fuel.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.03% higher at 17,549.31 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.13.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1897.2; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $48.03; -0.76% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $51.22; -0.81% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 833,000; Prior 803,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 818,250

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 5.390 mln; Prior 5.337 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.