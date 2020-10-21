CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on weaker oil prices; investors eye inflation data

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Wednesday, dragged by weaker oil prices, while investors awaited inflation data due later in the day for clues on the health of the domestic economy.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 1.32%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures shed 1.51%.

Canada's inflation (CPI) data for September is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.29% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended flat at 16,273.26 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.09% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.01%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Boyd Group Services Inc BYD.TO: RBC raises target price to C$222 from C$218

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO: JP Morgan raises target price to C$497 from C$483

Intact Financial Corp IFC.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$168 from C$165

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1918; +0.33% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $41.06; -1.51% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.59; -1.32% O/R

($1= C$1.31)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

