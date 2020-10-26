CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on weaker oil prices as rising virus cases weigh

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main futures stock index fell on Monday, dragged by weaker oil prices, as soaring coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe threatened energy demand, while Libya's fast growing output also weighed on prices.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 1.68%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures shed 1.81%.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.78% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.15% higher at 16,304.08 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.89% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.88% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.77%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO has agreed to buy rival Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO in an all-stock deal valued at C$3.8 billion ($2.9 billion) to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer, as a pandemic-driven collapse in demand forces the industry to consolidate.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO: Credit Suisse cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Neo Performance Materials Inc NEO.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO: JP Morgan raises target price to C$63 from C$61

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1903.5; +0.06% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.13; -1.81% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $41.07; -1.68% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Oct: Prior 54.3

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Oct: Expected 53.4; Prior 53.2

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Oct: Expected 54.6; Prior 54.6

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

($1= C$1.32)

