CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on weaker oil prices

Shashank Nayar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index eased on Monday, after hitting record highs last week, as oil prices slipped on concerns about demand.

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher at 19,351.32 on Friday. .TO

At 7:15 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.2% and S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 dropped 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.3%. .N

Oil prices eased on Monday amid concerns that rising coronavirus infections in India and other countries would dent fuel demand, but a weaker U.S. dollar limited losses. O/R

Boat Rocker Media Inc BRMI.TO: RBC starts with outperform rating; price target C$12

Dialogue Health Technologies CARE.TO: RBC starts with sector perform rating; PT C$18

MTY Food Group Inc MTY.TO: RBC raises price target to C$52 from C$47

Gold futures GCc2: $1,785.8; +0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $63.02; -0.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $66.6; -0.2% O/R

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.25)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

