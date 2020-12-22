CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on weaker oil prices
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched lower on Tuesday, weighed by weakness in oil prices as a new, fast-spreading strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom triggered worries about slower fuel-demand recovery.
Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures both shed 1%, adding to losses from the previous session.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Data of Canada's average weekly earnings for October is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% lower at 17,481.29 on Monday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.11% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.35%.
Ontario, Canada's most populous province, on Monday announced a partial shutdown of some businesses starting Dec. 26 and banned most indoor gatherings as it struggles to control a second wave of COVID-19.
Enbridge Inc ENB.TO on Monday said that it will expand its liquids storage capabilities and connections through an acquisition of a facility from Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. BKEP.O in Cushing, Oklahoma.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd CFW.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$0.10 from C$0.20
Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$46 from C$45
New Look Vision Group BCI.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$45.50 from C$45
Gold futures GCc2: $1876; -0.23% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $47.37; -1.25% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $50.4; -1% O/R
0830 Corporate profits revised for Q3: Prior 27.5%
0830 GDP final for Q3: Expected 33.1%; Prior 33.1%
0830 GDP sales final for Q3: Prior 25.6%
0830 GDP cons spending final for Q3: Prior 40.6%
0830 GDP deflator final for Q3: Expected 3.7%; Prior 3.7%
0830 Core PCE prices final for Q3: Expected 3.5%; Prior 3.5%
0830 PCE prices final for Q3: Prior 3.7%
1000 Consumer Confidence for Dec: Expected 97.0; Prior 96.1%
1000 Existing home sales for Nov: Expected 6.70 mln; Prior 6.85 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Nov: Expected -1.0%; Prior 4.3%
1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Dec: Prior 15
1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Dec: Prior 13
1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Dec: Prior 20
($1= C$1.29)
