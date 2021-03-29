CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on weaker gold prices

March 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index fell on Monday, dragged down by subdued gold prices, as a stronger U.S. dollar and hopes for a swift global economic recovery dented the precious metal's safe-haven demand.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.26% to $1727.3 per ounce, while gold futures GCc2 slipped 0.41% to $1725.2.

The June futures contract for the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 was down 0.33% by 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.54% higher at 18,752.58 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.42% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 inched lower by 0.2%..N

Canadian miner Teck Resources TECKb.TO on Friday pleaded guilty to two charges of violation under the country's Fisheries Act and said will pay a penalty of C$60 million ($47.67 million).

Lassonde Industries Inc LASa.TO: National Bank Of Canada raises target price to C$186 from C$182

AGF Management Ltd AGFb.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$8 from C$7.5

Altius Minerals Corp ALS.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$17 from C$16

Gold futures GCc2: $1725.2; -0.41% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $61.39; +0.69% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $65.18; +0.91% O/R

1130 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Mar: Prior 17.20

($1= C$1.26)

