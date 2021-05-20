CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on weaker gold, oil prices

May 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, tracking weakness in commodity prices as demand concerns hit crude futures and tapering talk from the U.S. central bank pressured gold.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 1.83% at $65.45 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 1.66% to $62.31. O/R

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.35% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for new housing price index for the month of April is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.46% higher at 19,417.03 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.44% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 had lost 0.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.35%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada's pesticide regulator said farmers could keep using the chemical imidacloprid to control crop-destroying insects under stricter conditions, softening an earlier proposal to ban it.

The government of Canada will open the 6GHz band of radio frequency spectrum, tripling the current amount available for Wi-Fi and leading to faster speeds and greater coverage, the country's minister for science and innovation announced.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Intertape Polymer Group ITP.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$38 from C$35

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$140 from C$133

National Bank of Canada NA.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$98 from C$89

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,867.6; -0.77% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $62.31; -1.66% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $65.45; -1.83% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 450,000; Prior 473,000

0830 Jobless clm 4week average : Prior 534,000

0830 Continued jobless claim : Expected 3.640 mln; Prior 3.655 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for May : Expected 43.0; Prior 50.2

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for May : Prior 66.60

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for May : Prior 36.70

0830 Philly Fed Employment for May : Prior 30.80

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for May : Prior 69.10

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for May : Prior 36.00

1000 Leading index change mm for Apr : Expected 1.4%; Prior 1.3%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.21)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.