CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on weaker commodity prices, recession fears
June 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed by weakness in crude and bullion prices, on fears of a recession after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in nearly three decades.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.9% at 06:45 a.m. ET.
Oil prices inched lower, although tight supply limited losses, while gold prices eased on the back of a stronger dollar. O/RGOL/
The Swiss National Bank raised its policy interest rate for the first time in 15 years with a surprise 50 basis point hike that soured global sentiment and sent the safe-haven franc up sharply. MKTS/GLOB
The Fed on Wednesday matched market expectations by hiking interest rates by 75 basis points and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the coming months.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% higher at 19,611.56 on Thursday. .TO
Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 579 points, or 1.89%, at 6:47 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 89.5 points, or 2.36% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 327.25 points, or 2.81%. .N
Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO said on Wednesday a union representing about 750 workers in the country could potentially go on a strike on June 18.
AGF Management Ltd AGFb.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$7.25 from C$8.5
Guru Organic Energy Corp GURU.TO: CIBC cuts to neutral rating
Hexo Corp HEXO.TO: ATB Capital Markets cuts to underperform from sector perform
Gold futures GCc2: $1819.8; +0.19% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $115.04; -0.23% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $118.35; -0.16% O/R
($1= C$1.29)
