CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on weaker commodity prices, recession fears

June 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed by weakness in crude and bullion prices, on fears of a recession after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in nearly three decades.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.9% at 06:45 a.m. ET.

Oil prices inched lower, although tight supply limited losses, while gold prices eased on the back of a stronger dollar. O/RGOL/

The Swiss National Bank raised its policy interest rate for the first time in 15 years with a surprise 50 basis point hike that soured global sentiment and sent the safe-haven franc up sharply. MKTS/GLOB

The Fed on Wednesday matched market expectations by hiking interest rates by 75 basis points and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the coming months.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% higher at 19,611.56 on Thursday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 579 points, or 1.89%, at 6:47 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 89.5 points, or 2.36% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 327.25 points, or 2.81%. .N

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO said on Wednesday a union representing about 750 workers in the country could potentially go on a strike on June 18.

AGF Management Ltd AGFb.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$7.25 from C$8.5

Guru Organic Energy Corp GURU.TO: CIBC cuts to neutral rating

Hexo Corp HEXO.TO: ATB Capital Markets cuts to underperform from sector perform

Gold futures GCc2: $1819.8; +0.19% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $115.04; -0.23% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $118.35; -0.16% O/R

0830 Build permits change mm for May: Prior -3%

0830 Building permits number for May: Expected 1.785 mln; Prior 1.823 mln

0830 Cont jobless claim: Expected 1.302 mln; Prior 1.306 mln

0830 House starts mm change for May: Prior -0.2%

0830 Housing starts number for May: Expected 1.701 mln; Prior 1.724 mln

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 215,000; Prior 229,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 215,000

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Jun: Prior 2.5

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Jun: Expected 5.5; Prior 2.6

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Jun: Prior 9.6

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Jun: Prior 25.5

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Jun: Prior 22.1

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Jun: Prior 78.9

($1= C$1.29)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

