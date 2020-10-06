US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on weaker bullion prices

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main index retreated on Tuesday, dragged by weaker bullion prices, while investors awaited cues on further U.S. fiscal stimulus.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.5% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The yellow metal GCc2 fell 0.11% to $1913.9 an ounce as investors shifted to riskier assets after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday after being treated for COVID-19.

Canada's trade data for August is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The trade deficit is likely to have narrowed to C$2 billion ($1.51 billion) in August from C$2.5 billion in July, as per a Reuters poll.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.3% higher at 16,410.19 on Monday, after posting its best intraday in nearly a month.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.01 at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.37%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

A workers union at the Candelaria copper mine in Chile rejected a contract offer from Canada's Lundin Mining LUN.TO, union officials said on Monday, raising the possibility of a strike.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Cineplex Inc CGX.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$6 from C$10

Northland Power Inc NPI.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$43 from C$39

Calibre Mining Corp CXB.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$4 from C$3.20

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1913.9; -0.11% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.61; +0.99% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $41.71; +1.02% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 International trade for Aug: Expected -$66.1 bln; Prior -$63.6 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Aug: Prior -82.94 bln

1000 JOLTS job openings for Aug: Expected 6.685 mln; Prior 6.618 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.33)

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

