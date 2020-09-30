CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on weak oil prices; growth data eyed

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, dragged down by falling oil prices amid worries of mounting coronavirus cases, while investors awaited release of the country's economic growth data.

Data on Canada's gross domestic product for July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 1.51%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures shed 0.87%.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.32% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.19% lower at 16,211.52 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.58% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.43% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.55%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO: Cowen & Co raises rating to "outperform" from "market perform"

Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$8.75 from C$9

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1887.9; -0.57% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $38.95; -0.87% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $40.41; -1.51% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment for Sep: Expected 650,000; Prior 428,000

0830 Corporate profits revised for Q2: Prior -11.8%

0830 GDP final for Q2: Expected -31.7%; Prior -31.7%

0830 GDP sales final for Q2: Prior -28.5%

0830 GDP cons spending final for Q2: Prior -34.1%

0830 GDP deflator final for Q2: Expected -2.0%; Prior -2.3%

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q2: Expected -1.0%; Prior -1.0%

0830 PCE prices final for Q2: Prior -1.8%

0945 Chicago PMI for Sep: Expected 52.0; Prior 51.2

1000 Pending Homes Index for Aug: Prior 122.1

1000 Pending sales change mm for Aug: Expected 3.4%; Prior 5.9%

($1= C$1.34)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

