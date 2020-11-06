CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on oil slump; employment data awaited

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by weakness in oil prices as Europe's second coronavirus lockdown led to concerns about fuel demand, while investors eye jobs report due before the market open.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 2.83%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures shed 3.22%

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.18% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on Canada's unemployment rate for October is due at 8:30 am ET (1230 GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.74% higher at 16,276.96 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.54% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.74% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 1.02%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc MG.TO posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, as its key customers ramped up production to meet recovering demand for new cars in Europe, China and the United States.

Canadian telecoms company Telus Corp T.TO said on Friday it will buy data service provider Lionbridge AI in a C$1.2 billion ($918.55 million) deal.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd CTCa.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$160 from C$145

Norbord Inc OSB.TO: RBC raises target price to C$60 from C$57

Stantec Inc STN.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$49 from C$51

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1955.6; +0.45% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $37.54; -3.22% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $39.77; -2.83% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Oct: Expected 600,000; Prior 661,000

0830 Private payrolls for Oct: Expected 690,000; Prior 877,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Oct: Expected 50,000; Prior 66,000

0830 Government payrolls for Oct: Prior -216,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Oct: Expected 7.7%; Prior 7.9%

0830 Average earnings mm for Oct: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.1%

0830 Average earnings yy for Oct: Expected 4.6%; Prior 4.7%

0830 Average workweek hours for Oct: Expected 34.7 hrs; Prior 34.7 hrs

0830 Labor force partic for Oct: Prior 61.4%

0830 U6 underemployment for Oct: Prior 12.8%

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Sep: Expected -0.1%; Prior -0.1%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Sep: Expected 1.0%; Prior 1.4%

1500 Consumer credit for Sep: Expected 9.00bln; Prior -7.22 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.31)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.