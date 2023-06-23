News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on lower oil prices, rate hike worries

June 23, 2023 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

June 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures dropped on Friday on lower oil prices, with prospects of persistent global policy tightening and a hawkish stance by U.S. Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell weighing on investor sentiment.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.5% at 7:34 a.m. ET, after the benchmark Canadian index closed at its lowest level in three weeks on Thursday.

Oil prices dropped as a Bank of England rate hike on Thursday deepened economic concerns, outweighing lower U.S. crude stocks and other signs of tighter supplies. O/R

Wall Street's index futures fell on the hawkish interest-rate outlook from Fed Chair Powell in his two-day congressional testimony. .N

Interest rate hikes by major central banks this week, including a surprise increase of 50-basis points by the Bank of England, continued to worry investors that monetary policy tightening could last longer to tame inflation.

TSX is on course to post a loss for the week, down nearly 2% through last close.

Mining .GSPTTMT and energy .SPTTEN are some of the worst-hit sector this week, with rate-sensitive technology .SPTTTK and real estate stocks .GSPTTRE also taking a blow on uncertainty around rate hikes.

Further, the Bank of Canada will also determine the by fresh economic data after lifting rates to a 22-year high earlier this month.

COMMODITIES AT 7:34 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,920; +0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $68.57; -1.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $73.28; -1.2% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

S&P GLOBAL PMI FLASH DUE AT 9:45 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3202 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

