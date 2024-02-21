CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on lower oil prices; Fed minutes in focus

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy main stock index fell on Wednesday, tracking a downward trend in crude prices, while investors remained cautious ahead of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were down 0.4% at 7:01 a.m. ET (12:01 GMT).

Energy shares could take a hit as oil prices extended losses from the previous session on growing expectations that interest rate cuts in the U.S. will take longer, which outweighed ongoing concerns over the Red Sea attacks. O/R

Across the border, the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting are due at 2:00 p.m. ET, which could provide more details on the timing of interest rate cuts from the U.S. central bank.

The Fed held the policy rate in the current range at its latest decision on Jan. 31, where Chair Jerome Powell also knocked down prospects of a rate cut in March.

Wall Street futures were also pressured ahead of chip designer Nvidia's NVDA.O high-stakes earnings report and the minutes. .N

Investors will also monitor corporate earnings from Canadian miners like Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO and Alamos Gold AGI.TO among other stocks, set to report their results after the bell on Wednesday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% lower on Tuesday, snapping a three-session gaining streak.

In corporate news, copper miner First Quantum MineralsFM.TO reported a net loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, as production was hit by the closure of its Cobre Panama mine.

Apparel-maker Gildan ActivewearGIL.TO reported its fourth-quarter results above analysts' estimates.

COMMODITIES AT 7:01 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,028.9; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $76.55; -0.6% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $81.83; -0.6% O/R

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

