CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on lower oil, gold prices; retail sales data eyed

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged by lower crude and gold prices, ahead of domestic retail sales data due later in the day.

Canada's retail sales data for November is due at 08:30 a.m. ET. The nation's retail sales are expected to rise 0.1% in November, according to a Reuters poll.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.44% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures both fell 2%, weighed down by worries that new pandemic restrictions in China will curb fuel demand.

Spot gold .XAU= fell 1.01%.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.54% lower at 17,916.2 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.85% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.75% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.6%.

Diversified Canadian miner Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd NDM.TO said on Thursday its U.S. subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership has filed an appeal with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) over its decision to deny a key water permit for the contentious Pebble Mine in Alaska.

Air Canada AC.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises target price to C$28 from C$27.50

Loblaw Companies Ltd L.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$95 from C$106

Metro Inc MRU.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$65 from C$68

Gold futures GCc2: $1850.4; -0.83% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $51.69; -2.71% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $54.78; -2.35% O/R

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Jan : Prior 55.3

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Jan : Expected 56.5; Prior 57.1

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Jan : Expected 53.6; Prior 54.8

1000 Existing home sales for Dec: Expected 6.55 mln; Prior 6.69 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Dec: Expected -2.0%; Prior -2.5%

