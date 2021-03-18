CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on lower gold prices

US Markets
Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed by weaker gold prices as climbing U.S. Treasury yields and a firmer dollar dented demand for the precious metal.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.18% at 7:00 a.m. ET. Spot gold XAU= was down 0.6%.

Data of new housing price index is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.58% higher at 18,983.10 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 fell 1.05%..N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

IMV Inc IMV.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$5.25 from C$7

Information Services Corp ISV.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$25 from C$20.50

Precision Drilling Corp PD.TO: Citigroup raises price target to C$33 from C$30

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1732.3; +0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $64.48; -0.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $67.87; -0.16% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 700,000; Prior 712,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 759,000

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 4.070 mln; Prior 4.144 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Mar: Expected 23.0; Prior 23.1

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Mar: Prior 39.50

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Mar: Prior 25.20

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Mar: Prior 25.30

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Mar: Prior 54.40

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Mar: Prior 23.40

1000 Leading index change mm for Feb: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.5%

