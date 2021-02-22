CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on inflation concerns

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures fell on Monday as worries about a spike in inflation increased after commodity prices jumped on vaccine-led recovery hopes.

Brent crude LCOc1 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 both gained 0.94% and 0.76%, respectively, while spot gold .XAU= rose 0.84%.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.59% higher at 18,382.69 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.54% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.7% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 1.24%.

Canadian banks are set to post their fourth straight year-on-year quarterly profit drop when they report results next week, the longest decline streak since the financial crisis, on margin compression and declining commercial lending, but flattening loan loss provisions signal a turning point, investors said.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd CFW.TO: RBC raises rating to "sector perform" from "underperform"

Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD.TO: RBC raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"

MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO: RBC raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1794.6; +1.03% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $59.69; +0.76% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.51; +0.94% O/R

0830 National Activity Index for Jan: Prior 0.52

1000 Leading index change mm for Jan : Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.3%

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Feb: Prior 7.00

($1= C$1.26)

