CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on fresh lockdown measures

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as fresh lockdown measures imposed by the government on pubs and restaurants dampened recovery hopes.

Investors were also cautious ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate due later in the day, and kept a close watch for any progress on stimulus packages from Washington.

Shares of oil companies could take a hit as crude prices fell because of a surge in new coronavirus infections around the world.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.1% higher at 16,242.81 on Monday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 fell 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 dropped 0.09%..N

Canadian prosecutors are set to present their argument after Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's lawyers sought to add a new charge in their effort to stop her extradition to the United States.

Quebec on Monday ordered new restrictions on bars and restaurants in coronavirus hot spots, while Ontario's premier warned of a "more complex" second wave, as Canada's two most-populous provinces saw big increases in COVID-19 cases.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,886.1; +0.45% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.32; -0.69% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.18; -0.59% O/R

($1= C$1.34)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru)

