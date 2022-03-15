CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on commodity price weakness

March 15 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were lower on Tuesday as oil and industrial metal prices fell on concerns about the economic impact of rising COVID-19 cases in China.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.6% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE hit a near two-week low on Monday, weighed down by weakness in energy and mining companies after Russia-Ukraine peace talks showed tentative signs of progress. .TO

Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday and industrial metal prices fell as daily COVID-19 infections in major consumer China doubled from a day earlier to hit a two-year high.

In New York, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 15 points, or 0.05%, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 8 points, or 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 50.25 points, or 0.39%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Thousands of workers at Canada's second-biggest railway, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO, have threatened to strike starting Wednesday, potentially disrupting the movement of grain, potash and coal at a time of soaring commodity prices.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Hardwoods Distribution Inc HDI.TO: National Bank of Canada ups PT to C$79.50 from C$79

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd IVN.TO: Citigroup raises to buy from neutral

Loblaw Companies Ltd L.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$119 from C$111

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,926.4; -1.8% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $95.05; -7.8% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $99.16; -7.3% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.2837)

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.