CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on commodity price weakness

Futures for Canada's main stock index were lower on Tuesday as oil and industrial metal prices fell on concerns about the economic impact of rising COVID-19 cases in China.

March 15 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were lower on Tuesday as oil and industrial metal prices fell on concerns about the economic impact of rising COVID-19 cases in China.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.6% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE hit a near two-week low on Monday, weighed down by weakness in energy and mining companies after Russia-Ukraine peace talks showed tentative signs of progress. .TO

Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday and industrial metal prices fell as daily COVID-19 infections in major consumer China doubled from a day earlier to hit a two-year high.

In New York, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 15 points, or 0.05%, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 8 points, or 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 50.25 points, or 0.39%. .N

Thousands of workers at Canada's second-biggest railway, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO, have threatened to strike starting Wednesday, potentially disrupting the movement of grain, potash and coal at a time of soaring commodity prices.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc HDI.TO: National Bank of Canada ups PT to C$79.50 from C$79

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd IVN.TO: Citigroup raises to buy from neutral

Loblaw Companies Ltd L.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$119 from C$111

Gold futures GCc2: $1,926.4; -1.8% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $95.05; -7.8% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $99.16; -7.3% O/R

